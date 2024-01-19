Fact check: Is RBI replacing Mahatma Gandhi with Lord Ram on Rs 500 notes?

No notification has been issued by the central bank regarding new notes featuring Lord Ram’s image.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2024 8:21 am IST
Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, images of Rs 500 notes circulating on social media depict Lord Ram instead of Mahatma Gandhi, with claims that the RBI will issue such currency notes.

Some assert that this change will take effect from January 22, 2024.

Is RBI replacing Mahatma Gandhi with Lord Ram?

As these images go viral, people are eager to know if the RBI will indeed replace Mahatma Gandhi with Lord Ram on Rs 500 notes. Following are some of the posts shared on X.

Upon fact-checking on the RBI website, no notification has been issued by the central bank regarding new notes featuring Lord Ram’s image.

Upon analyzing the serial number of the note in the viral image, it becomes evident that the Rs 500 note has been manipulated using photo-editing software to replace Mahatma Gandhi with Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are underway nationwide.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

Celebrities and notable personalities have received invitations to the ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, some individuals are circulating Rs 500 currency notes with Lord Ram instead of Mahatma Gandhi. However, the RBI has not issued any notification regarding this matter.

