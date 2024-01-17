Invite Owaisi to Ram Mandir inauguration: BJYM leader cites ‘ancestral connection’

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad incharge, Laddu Yadav, advocates extending an invitation to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In a tweet, he expressed, “In my view, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra could extend an invitation to Asaduddin Owaisi for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, considering his ancestral connection.”

He further emphasized, “This gesture could help convey the significance of the grand and splendid Ram Mandir is being constructed at Ayodhya to his future generations.”

In my view, @ShriRamTeerth could extend an invitation to #AsaduddinOwaisi for the #RamMandirPranPratishtha, considering his ancestral connection.



This gesture could help convey the significance of the grand and splendid #RamMandir is being constructed at #Ayodhya to his future… pic.twitter.com/Uk6eqZpC1h — Laddu Yadav 🇮🇳 (@LadduYadavBJP) January 17, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi urges PM Modi to defend Places of Worship Act

On Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi, in response to the Supreme Court’s stay on the Allahabad High Court’s order in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the Places of Worship Act.

“The day that the Prime Minister states that he is standing with the Places of Worship Act 1991, there will be no more issues,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Places of Worship Act prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and ensures the maintenance of its religious character as of August 15, 1947.

Ram Mandir inauguration

Preparations are in full swing across the country for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People nationwide are contributing items.

Ahead of the occasion, many states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have declared January 22 as a ‘dry day.’

The Ram Mandir inauguration is just days away, scheduled for January 22. On this day, Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple.