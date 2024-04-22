Fact check: Shoaib Ibrahim finally performs Umrah with parents?

Mumbai: In recent months, we have noticed a trend of celebrities actively undertaking the spiritual journey of Umrah, with stars like Gauahar Khan, Jannat Zubair, and Hina Khan making visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Fans are curious to know when TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim will perform Umrah.

And now, a photo is circulating online and it purportedly shows Shoaib Ibrahim donning Ihram (attire worn during Umrah) alongside his parents. Did he finally perform Umrah?

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Viral Photos

We did a little fact check and it has been revealed that the image is manipulated and not an authentic photograph. It is a fake one.

Similarly, other images supposedly featuring Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib’s sister Saba Ibrahim at the Haram Sharif were also found to be fabricated. One such photo even swapped faces from TV couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s visit to Makkah.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to these misleading images. While some criticized the editors for spreading false information, others tagged Shoaib and Dipika, urging them to undertake the pilgrimage soon.

Recently, addressing the curiosity during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about the delay in their Umrah plans. He disclosed that while he is prepared to go anytime, his mother is apprehensive about flying.

Responding to a fan’s query about their Umrah plans, Shoaib explained, “If I want, I can do it anytime, but my mom is afraid of flights. She doesn’t want to sit on the flight so I have been trying to convince her to come with us for Umrah. Papa is quite comfortable as he had travelled during Saba’s wedding, but Ammi isn’t ready to take a flight yet.”