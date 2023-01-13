Fact check: The Kashmir Files was not shortlisted for Oscar 2023

Contrary to popular beliefs and reporting on The Kashmir Files, the film has not been shortlisted for any of the 10 categories for the Oscar 2023 awards.

A reminder list of films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards was recently published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). RRR, Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, The Last Film Show, Vikrant Rona, and Iravin Nizhal are just a few of the Indian movies on the list, which has 301 total movies.

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted shortly after the list was made public to share the news that his movie has been “shortlisted” for the Oscars 2023 in “the first list of The Academy.” Additionally, he mentioned that The Kashmir Files was one of the five Indian movies named on the list.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, he said that actors Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar had also been ‘shortlisted’ in the best actor category.

As per a detailed report by Alt News, The Kashmir Files has not found a place in any of the shortlists for the 10 categories. Moreover, the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress do not have shortlists.

There is therefore no question about Anupam Kher or Pallavi Joshi being nominated for them, notwithstanding what the creators of The Kashmir Files have said. Additionally untrue assertions have been made about the movie Kantara by Wion and other media sources. The shortlists do not include this movie either.

According to Michael Benedict, senior manager of member relations, international outreach, and awards administration, in response to an email from Alt News, the Reminder List is a list of all eligible movies that have applied for General Entry (Best Picture and the craft categories).

The shortlist, on the other hand, is a list of movies that made it to the following round in a certain category. There are 24 awards total.

About Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was supposed to be a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives due to targeted killings in 1990. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for being right-wing, the movie is based on video interviews of first generation Kashmiri Pandit victims. It was released on March 11 and has since sparked controversy.

The most evident reactions from right-wing supporters began to surface on the internet and till date the movie has drawn controversy for its problematic portrayal of Muslims and rampant display of Islamophobia.