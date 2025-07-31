Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actor and game show host Fahad Mustafa has found himself in the middle of a controversy. The actor, who is widely loved for his hosting on Jeeto Pakistan and praised for his recent performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Parwarish, is now facing serious allegations from a former Jeeto Pakistan League team member.

Photographer Omar Saeed, who used to work at ARY Digital, took to his social media and accused Fahad Mustafa of insulting him on set and ruining his career. In a strongly worded post, Omar shared a video from two years ago, claiming that Fahad humiliated him in front of colleagues and later got him fired from ARY.

In an explosive post, he wrote, “Today, I saw this video in my photo gallery, and sadly, I am posting it after two years. In this video, I was discriminated against and insulted many times in front of my colleagues by Fahad Mustafa. I kept quiet because he got me fired from ARY. Thumbs down to ARY – he completely ruined my career. Alhamdulillah, I now have my own business and am earning enough to support my family. The time has come to reveal his true face. This is his ugly reality, and only Allah knows how many more people like me are suffering because of celebrities like him. Treat others the way you want to be treated. #RespectIsEverything”

The post has sparked a massive debate online. While some netizens are calling out Fahad for his alleged behaviour, others are defending him, suggesting there might be more to the story.

As of now, Fahad Mustafa has not responded to the claims or issued any official statement regarding the matter.

On the professional front, Fahad continues to receive praise for his acting and production ventures. He is currently making headlines for the ongoing drama Parwarish.