Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s 2nd project after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa and the stunning actress Hania Aamir have left an indelible mark on fans with their stellar performances in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The drama, which became a global hit, ended on a high note, leaving fans yearning for more of Mustafa and Sharjeena’s unforgettable chemistry.

While many hoped for a sequel, Fahad recently quashed those dreams by confirming, “There is no chance for part 2.” This left fans heartbroken, but the actor has now delivered a surprise. In his latest interview, Fahad revealed that he is set to collaborate with Hania once again.

“I am also launching something with Hania Aamir, Inshallah,” Fahad announced, hinting at an exciting project in the pipeline. Elaborating on his future plans, the actor said, “The upcoming months are going to be action-packed. I believe the next 1.5–2 years are all about acting for me after spending so much time focused on production.”

This news has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the magic this duo will recreate on screen.

But that’s not all! Fahad also confirmed that he will soon be seen opposite Mahira Khan in another upcoming project. Details remain under wraps, but the pairing has already created a buzz among viewers.

Fahad Mustafa, who made his TV drama comeback with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum after a decade-long hiatus, is currently riding high on his success.

With back-to-back collaborations with leading ladies Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa is all set to dominate the screen in the coming years. Fans, stay tuned, there’s plenty more excitement on the way!