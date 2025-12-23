Islamabad: With 2026 just around the corner, the Pakistani entertainment industry is gearing up to deliver a lineup of exciting dramas and films featuring some of Lollywood’s biggest stars from Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali to Mahira Khan.

Among the most anticipated projects is the upcoming film starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, which has been creating buzz ever since Fahad hinted at the collaboration back in 2024.

The duo previously shared screen space in the 2022 action-comedy Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, directed by Nabeel Qureshi. The film marked their first major collaboration, with Fahad portraying a fearless cop and Mahira playing his love interest in a story centred around corruption and integrity.

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan’s film

Now, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan are all set to reunite once again, this time for Big Bang Entertainment’s first-ever feature film. The movie will also feature Tabish Hashmi in a key role. Recently, the first look of Fahad Mustafa from the film surfaced online, quickly going viral and leaving fans even more excited. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

Written and directed by Bilal Atif, the project marks Big Bang Entertainment’s debut in filmmaking. Director Nabeel Qureshi has praised the film and expressed confidence that the ensemble cast will deliver a blockbuster performance.

Although the official title and release date are yet to be announced, shooting and development are progressing steadily toward a wide theatrical release. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, which are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Are you excited to see Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan reunite on the big screen once again? Comment below.