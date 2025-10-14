Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actor, producer, and host Fahad Mustafa has been making headlines lately over rumours of his alleged second marriage. Although there has been no official confirmation from him or his team, speculation is rife that the Jeeto Pakistan host has secretly tied the knot with TV producer Hina Aman.

Neither Fahad nor Hina has publicly addressed the matter, and even his family has remained silent, further adding fuel to the fire.

Now, someone close to the actor has spilled shocking details about the alleged relationship. In a recent interview on The Sani Podcast, Omar Saeed, former photographer at Big Bang Productions, claimed that Hina Aman is the real boss at Fahad’s production house.

Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)

Speaking about his experience, he said, “We were fired because of Hina Aman, who’s been making major decisions at Big Bang. Many top directors have left because of her. She’s treated like a queen there. They thought I was spying on them for Sana Bhabhi, which wasn’t true. They’ve been dating since 2017.”

Meanwhile, actress and TV host Fiza Ali also addressed the matter on her morning show, urging people not to interfere in Fahad’s personal life. “Whether he is happy with his first wife or not, or living with someone else, that’s his personal space. Mind your own business,” she said.

For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa is married to Sana Fahad, and the couple shares two children, Fatima and Moosa.