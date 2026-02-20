Mumbai: The most awaited update about Colors TV’s reality show The 50 is finally here. The grand finale episode was successfully shot on Thursday, February 19, and major details from the finale have already surfaced online.

The 50 winner name

According to insiders close to the show, Shiv Thakare has emerged as the winner of The 50. He reportedly defeated Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, in the final face-off. Sources suggest that Shiv and Faisu made it to the top two contestants of the season.

🚨 BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show #The50



Congratulations!! 🎊 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 19, 2026

Top 5 finalists

The show began with 50 celebrities from the worlds of social media, YouTube, music, and television entering the palace on February 1. After 25 days of intense competition and multiple eliminations, only five contestants remained in the race.

The top five finalists of The 50 are:

Shiv Thakare

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Krushna Shroff

Rajat Dalal

Kaka Vikrant

While the finale episode has already been shot, viewers will have to wait to watch the thrilling conclusion. The grand finale of The 50 is scheduled to be telecast on March 22 on Colors TV.

Fans are already reacting strongly to the leaked winner’s name on social media. If the reports turn out to be true, Shiv Thakare will add yet another major reality show victory to his list.

