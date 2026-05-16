Fake ‘holy men’ drug pharmacist, escape with gold in Raichur.

Raichur: A shocking case of theft involving men disguised as holy saints has created panic in Sindhanur town of Raichur district after a medical shop owner was allegedly hypnotised and robbed of cash and gold ornaments in broad daylight.

The entire incident, which has now surfaced through CCTV footage, has raised concerns about a gang of fraudsters targeting innocent people in the name of religion and spirituality.

Case details

According to police, the incident took place at “Sai Medicals,” a pharmacy located on one of the busy roads in Sindhanur town. A man dressed like a Hindu saint reportedly entered the medical shop seeking drinking water, claiming to be exhausted due to the intense heat.

The shop owner, Vishnudattu, moved by sympathy and religious respect, reportedly offered the man chilled water from the refrigerator. After drinking the water, the fake saint allegedly began blessing the owner and his family, claiming that prosperity and happiness would soon enter their lives.

Police said the suspect then handed over two flowers to the shop owner, asking him to smell them as part of a supposed blessing ritual. Within moments of inhaling the fragrance, Vishnudattu allegedly became disoriented and slipped into a trance-like condition.

Police suspect use of chemical substance

Investigators believe the accused may have used some form of chemical substance or psychological manipulation to temporarily impair the victim’s senses. In that semi-conscious state, the medical shop owner allegedly removed ₹10,000 in cash from his pocket and also handed over a gold ring he was wearing to the accused without resistance.

After collecting the valuables, the fake saint quickly fled from the spot. The victim reportedly regained full awareness only after some time and then realised that he had been cheated and robbed.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged at the Sindhanur Town Police Station. Police immediately began investigating the matter and examined CCTV footage from Sai Medicals and nearby establishments.

During the review of surveillance footage, investigators reportedly found visuals of multiple individuals dressed as holy men moving suspiciously around different parts of the town. Police suspect that an organised gang may be involved in targeting shopkeepers and members of the public by exploiting religious sentiments and trust.

The CCTV visuals have now become a key part of the investigation, and police teams are actively searching for the accused. Officials are also trying to determine whether the gang has been involved in similar incidents in neighbouring districts.

The incident has sparked fear among residents, with police urging the public to remain cautious while dealing with unknown individuals posing as spiritual leaders or saints. Authorities have advised people not to blindly trust strangers, even if they appear in religious attire, and to immediately report suspicious activity to the police.

Investigators are expected to release photographs from the CCTV footage soon in an effort to identify and trace the suspects. Police said further investigation is underway.