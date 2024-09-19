Fake NCC camp case: TN govt directed to pay compensation to victims

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to two victim girls who were allegedly sexually abused at a fake NCC camp in a school in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district recently.

The court also directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs one lakh each to 21 other girls, who were also abused.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji gave the directive while passing further interim orders on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate A P Suryaprakasam, seeking to transfer the investigation into the incident from Krishnagiri police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the course of arguments, Suryaprakasam submitted the victims were paid only an interim compensation. They have to carry the ‘cross’ till the end of their life. Therefore, they may be paid further compensation, he added.

The bench said the government can pay Rs 5 lakh to two of the victims and one lakh each to the remaining 21 girls. The compensation amount be deposited in Mahila Court in Krishnagiri district and the victims’ families can file applications for claiming the compensation amount, the bench added.

The bench made it clear it was open to the authorities to proceed against the school management for recovery of the compensation amount. Let the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority assist the victims’ families to withdraw the compensation amount, the bench added.

Earlier, Advocate General P S Raman submitted that one IG, one SP and two women DSPs were additionally appointed in the Special Investigation Team to monitor the investigation.

He said so far 20 people have been arrested and three FIRs registered. As many as 756 witnesses have been examined and 161 statements were recorded. Thirty victims have been examined. Seven accused were taken into police custody, he added.

In respect of the school in contention, based on the recommendation of the Director of School Education, a Special Officer was appointed to look after its affairs. Regarding three other schools, show cause notices were issued and after receiving their reply, orders will be passed. The report of the TNSLA has been taken up by the SIT, he added.

The bench posted to September 30, further hearing of the case.