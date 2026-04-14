Fake notes worth Rs 94K seized from Hyderabad man after bank flags deposit

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old butcher from Chandrayangutta was arrested for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency, police said on Tuesday, April 14. The man was caught after a bank alerted the authorities of the fake notes found in their Cash Recycler Machine (CRM).

According to the police, the accused, Ahmed Pasha, had obtained the fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 94,000 from an unknown person on social media. He had collected counterfeit currency at Shadnagar and intended to circulate it as genuine currency.

On March 27, Pasha went to Kotak Mahindra Bank in Malakpet and deposited 10 notes into his account. The bank detected these notes on April 7 in their Cash Recycler Machine (CRM).

Also Read Three nabbed with 10 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in Hyderabad

After confirming the notes as fake through a UV lamp, a note sorting machine, and other security features, the bank lodged a complaint with the police.

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 179 (usage, sale, or trafficking of forged or counterfeit currency notes) and section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chaderghat police station.

Investigation revealed that the man who supplied the currency to Pasha is operating from Gujarat. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.