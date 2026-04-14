Fake notes worth Rs 94K seized from Hyderabad man after bank flags deposit

Ahmed Pasha, had obtained the fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 94,000 from an unknown person on social media.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:29 pm IST
Person with face covered behind a desk with seized counterfeit currency notes, related to counterfeit cur.

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old butcher from Chandrayangutta was arrested for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency, police said on Tuesday, April 14. The man was caught after a bank alerted the authorities of the fake notes found in their Cash Recycler Machine (CRM).

According to the police, the accused, Ahmed Pasha, had obtained the fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 94,000 from an unknown person on social media. He had collected counterfeit currency at Shadnagar and intended to circulate it as genuine currency.

On March 27, Pasha went to Kotak Mahindra Bank in Malakpet and deposited 10 notes into his account. The bank detected these notes on April 7 in their Cash Recycler Machine (CRM).

Subhan Bakery

After confirming the notes as fake through a UV lamp, a note sorting machine, and other security features, the bank lodged a complaint with the police.

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 179 (usage, sale, or trafficking of forged or counterfeit currency notes) and section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chaderghat police station.

Investigation revealed that the man who supplied the currency to Pasha is operating from Gujarat. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button