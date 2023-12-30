Fake portals crop up as Telangana e-challan website goes down

Hyderabad: Days after the government announced heavy discounts on traffic challans, the server of Telangana Traffic Police’s e-challan website has been temporarily down. Meanwhile, seeing an opportunity to target gullible people, fake e-challan websites like http://echallanstspolice.in/ have surfaced.

When users try to avail the discount announced by the authorities recently and pay the challan amount online, the website doesn’t retrieve the details of the vehicle. Usually, upon entering the vehicle registration number, the website showing details of the pending challans and redirects users to payment gateway. However, as the server has been down for past few days, the users are not able to make the payments.

According to the officials, high search volume has led to server issues, and pending challans are not appearing on the portal. “For the last two days, we have been facing server issues. People need not worry. They can still pay challans at nearest traffic police stations or at traffic police booths,” a source from traffic police said, requesting anonymity.

“We are working on the issue and the server might start responding soon, people can either wait till January 10, (The last day of the challan discount) or make payment via the nearest traffic police stations or at traffic police booths,” they said further.

Another official source from traffic police confirmed that many defaulters are complaining about payment deductions, while the receipt is not registered in the traffic police portal. “There are complaints that payment has been deducted from the user account, while we don’t get any payment confirmation,” they said.

It is suspected that in some cases, people might have made the payments on the fake portals.

Traffic police have also urged the users to be aware and not to share any personal details on the fake portals.