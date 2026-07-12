Fake SIR staff flee with woman’s gold chain in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two people posing as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) staff allegedly fled with a woman’s gold mangalsutra in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Sunday, July 12.

According to local reports, two people arrived at the victim, K Andalu’s, house on a motorcycle, saying they wanted to take her picture for SIR. They told the victim that her mangalsutra should not be visible in the photograph and asked her to remove it.

Also Read Chain snatcher held after gold chain theft in Hyderabad RTC bus

Andalu then gave her mangalsutra to her husband who was standing outside the house with her. The two men took Andalu’s photos and asked her to come with them to a nearby temple for further process.

After walking about 200 meters, they turned back, arrived at the house and snatched the gold chain from the husband’s hands.

A case has been registered with Bibinagar Police. Further investigation is underway.