As Hyderabad settles into the rhythm of the monsoon, the city’s cultural calendar is anything but quiet. Beyond the regular exhibitions and food festivals, this week brings with it a series of offbeat events and workshops that offer a fresh look at how the city is engaging with creativity, conversation, and community.
This week, Hyderabad has lined up a blend of the artistic, the offbeat, and the intellectually stimulating events. Whether you are in the mood for unique workshops, traditional cultural glimpses or networking, there is a unique experience waiting around the corner. Siasat.com brings a curated list of events and workshops that promise to add a fresh twist to your weekend calendar.
Interesting events happening in Hyderabad [August 2, 3]
1. Hyderabadi fake wedding
Date- August 2, 2025
Time- 8 pm (4 to 4.5 hours event)
Venue- Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad
Tickets- Rs. 499 onwards
Highlights- This event offers a wedding-themed extravaganza with baraat, dhol, mehendi artists, ethnic dress code, decorative mandap, and photo booths.
2. Labubu keychain making workshop
Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025
Time- 2 pm to 5 pm
Venue- Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli
Tickets- Rs. 699
Highlights- This hands-on workshop teaches students to sculpt and decorate mini‑Labubu clay keychains, open to beginners.
3. Fluid art workshop
Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025
Time- 2 pm onwards
Venue- The Platina
Tickets- Rs. 799
Highlights- This workshop offers guided acrylic pouring and abstract art sessions, leaving a creative and relaxed you.
4. Japanese bento making workshop
Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025
Time- 1.5 hours to 2 hours
Venue- Mindspace Social: Hyderabad
Tickets- Rs. 1499 onwards
Highlights- Inspired by the charming world of Japanese Bento boxes, this workshop explores the art of miniature food crafting using air-dry clay.
5. The Cry Club
Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025
Time- 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Venue- Queens and Beans
Tickets- Rs. 399
Highlights- The Cry Club offers a safe, non-judgmental group space to share emotions, cry, and decompress with emotional support & music.
6. Human Library
Date- August 2, 2025
Time- 3pm to 4pm
Venue- Third Wave Coffee, Inorbit Mall
Tickets- Rs. 399
Highlights– At this library, you can meet and “borrow” real people as human books—listen to personal stories that challenge stereotypes in one-on-one conversation.
These events not only offer entertainment but also reflect Hyderabad’s evolving identity, one that embraces creativity, conversation, and community.
