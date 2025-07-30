As Hyderabad settles into the rhythm of the monsoon, the city’s cultural calendar is anything but quiet. Beyond the regular exhibitions and food festivals, this week brings with it a series of offbeat events and workshops that offer a fresh look at how the city is engaging with creativity, conversation, and community.

This week, Hyderabad has lined up a blend of the artistic, the offbeat, and the intellectually stimulating events. Whether you are in the mood for unique workshops, traditional cultural glimpses or networking, there is a unique experience waiting around the corner. Siasat.com brings a curated list of events and workshops that promise to add a fresh twist to your weekend calendar.

Interesting events happening in Hyderabad [August 2, 3]

1. Hyderabadi fake wedding

Date- August 2, 2025

Time- 8 pm (4 to 4.5 hours event)

Venue- Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad

Tickets- Rs. 499 onwards

Highlights- This event offers a wedding-themed extravaganza with baraat, dhol, mehendi artists, ethnic dress code, decorative mandap, and photo booths.

2. Labubu keychain making workshop

Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025

Time- 2 pm to 5 pm

Venue- Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli

Tickets- Rs. 699

Highlights- This hands-on workshop teaches students to sculpt and decorate mini‑Labubu clay keychains, open to beginners.

3. Fluid art workshop

Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025

Time- 2 pm onwards

Venue- The Platina

Tickets- Rs. 799

Highlights- This workshop offers guided acrylic pouring and abstract art sessions, leaving a creative and relaxed you.

4. Japanese bento making workshop

Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025

Time- 1.5 hours to 2 hours

Venue- Mindspace Social: Hyderabad

Tickets- Rs. 1499 onwards

Highlights- Inspired by the charming world of Japanese Bento boxes, this workshop explores the art of miniature food crafting using air-dry clay.

5. The Cry Club

Date- August 2 and August 3, 2025

Time- 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Venue- Queens and Beans

Tickets- Rs. 399

Highlights- The Cry Club offers a safe, non-judgmental group space to share emotions, cry, and decompress with emotional support & music.

6. Human Library

Date- August 2, 2025

Time- 3pm to 4pm

Venue- Third Wave Coffee, Inorbit Mall

Tickets- Rs. 399

Highlights– At this library, you can meet and “borrow” real people as human books—listen to personal stories that challenge stereotypes in one-on-one conversation.

These events not only offer entertainment but also reflect Hyderabad’s evolving identity, one that embraces creativity, conversation, and community.

