Mumbai: It’s been months since Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma officially parted ways, but their separation continues to make headlines. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, never publicly addressed their split until now.

Chahal opens up about divorce

In a candid conversation on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal finally opened up about the emotional turmoil he went through and what led to the end of their five-year-long marriage.

“It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen? Maybe it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached a point of no return, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media,” Chahal said.

When asked whether he was faking his marriage on social media, the Indian spinner subtly nodded, implying a ‘yes.’

Dhanashree and Chahal (Instagram)

Chahal admitted that career commitments took a toll on their relationship. He revealed that both he and Dhanashree were deeply focused on their individual journeys, him with Team India and her with her growing social media and dance career which eventually led to emotional disconnect.

“A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match. I was playing for India, she was also doing her. This was going on for 1-2 years,” Chahal added.

“At that point, I was so much into it, I had to give time here, give time there. I was not able to think about the relationship. Then it happens every day, you think, leave it. Two ambitious people can stay together. Everyone has their own lives. Everyone has their own goals. As a partner, you have to support it. You are working for something for 18-20 years, you cannot leave it for a relationship,” he added.

‘Used to have suicidal thoughts’

The leg-spinner also opened up about his mental health battles post-divorce, saying the phase left him broken.

“I’d been in depression for four to five months. I get anxiety attacks. Only my close ones know this. I have never shared this anywhere for sympathy. I used to have suicidal thoughts because my mind had completely stopped working. You have everything in your life, all the luxuries, but you still don’t have happiness. Then you get these thoughts what to do with this life, just leave it,” Chahal revealed.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce was officially finalised in Bandra court on March 20, 2025.