Falaknuma ranks lowest in Hyderabad’s circle-wise property tax contribution

Hyderabad: In the circle-wise property tax contribution in Hyderabad, Falaknuma ranked lowest. The circle contributed Rs 12.5 crore.

On the other hand, the highest contribution of Rs 288.1 crore was made by Serilingampally.

Charminar zone contributed least in Hyderabad’s property tax collection

In terms of zone-wise contribution, the least contribution was made by Charminar. The total contribution made by the circles in the zone stands at Rs 150.4 crore.

The zone has six circles. They are Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar.

Following are the circle-wise contributions to Hyderabad’s property tax collection

Zone/Circle Tax collected (in Rs crore) LB Nagar zone 287.03 Kapra 61.60 Uppal 37.85 Hayathnagar 71.54 LB Nagar 54.55 Saroornagar 61.49 Charminar zone 150.4 Malakpet 34.40 Santoshnagar 16.22 Chandrayangutta 14.60 Charminar 19.33 Falaknuma 12.50 Rajendranagar 53.35 Khairatabad zone 529.95 Mehdipatnam 54.30 Karwan 23.05 Goshamahal 88.35 Khairatabad 173.60 Jubilee Hills 190.65 Serilingampally zone 447.73 Yousufguda 32.55 Serilingampally 288.1 Chandanagar 109.60 RC Puram and Patancheru 17.48 Kukatpally zone 331.4 Moosapet 107.27 Kukatpally 91.38 Quthbullapur 57.45 Gajularamaram 39.54 Alwal 35.76 Secunderabad zone 291.62 Musheerabad 51.22 Amberpet 63.21 Malkajigiri 49.50 Secunderabad 28.42 Begumpet 99.27

Over Rs 2000 crore tax collected in FY 2024-25

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) achieved a historic milestone by collecting over Rs 2012.36 crore in property tax.

A significant portion of this collection – Rs 465.07 crore – was gathered between March 8 and March 31 under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme which was introduced by the government to encourage timely payments.

Early bird scheme announced

For the new financial year, GHMC has announced the Early Bird Scheme. It allows taxpayers to avail a 5 percent rebate if they pay their property tax in April 2025.

The rebate is applicable for FY 2025-26 payments only and not for previous arrears.