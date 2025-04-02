Falaknuma ranks lowest in Hyderabad’s circle-wise property tax contribution

Highest contribution of Rs 288.1 crore was made by Serilingampally.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2025 11:53 am IST
Telangana municipalities and corporations see Rs 1,010 crore in property tax collection in 2024-25.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In the circle-wise property tax contribution in Hyderabad, Falaknuma ranked lowest. The circle contributed Rs 12.5 crore.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

On the other hand, the highest contribution of Rs 288.1 crore was made by Serilingampally.

Charminar zone contributed least in Hyderabad’s property tax collection

In terms of zone-wise contribution, the least contribution was made by Charminar. The total contribution made by the circles in the zone stands at Rs 150.4 crore.

MS Creative School

The zone has six circles. They are Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar.

Following are the circle-wise contributions to Hyderabad’s property tax collection

Zone/CircleTax collected (in Rs crore)
LB Nagar zone287.03
Kapra61.60
Uppal37.85
Hayathnagar71.54
LB Nagar54.55
Saroornagar61.49
Charminar zone150.4
Malakpet34.40
Santoshnagar16.22
Chandrayangutta14.60
Charminar19.33
Falaknuma12.50
Rajendranagar53.35
Khairatabad zone529.95
Mehdipatnam54.30
Karwan23.05
Goshamahal88.35
Khairatabad173.60
Jubilee Hills190.65
Serilingampally zone447.73
Yousufguda32.55
Serilingampally288.1
Chandanagar109.60
RC Puram and Patancheru17.48
Kukatpally zone331.4
Moosapet107.27
Kukatpally91.38
Quthbullapur57.45
Gajularamaram39.54
Alwal35.76
Secunderabad zone291.62
Musheerabad51.22
Amberpet63.21
Malkajigiri49.50
Secunderabad28.42
Begumpet99.27

Over Rs 2000 crore tax collected in FY 2024-25

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) achieved a historic milestone by collecting over Rs 2012.36 crore in property tax.

A significant portion of this collection – Rs 465.07 crore – was gathered between March 8 and March 31 under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme which was introduced by the government to encourage timely payments.

Also Read
20-year-old rapes minor girl in Hyderabad, gets rigorous imprisonment

Early bird scheme announced

For the new financial year, GHMC has announced the Early Bird Scheme. It allows taxpayers to avail a 5 percent rebate if they pay their property tax in April 2025.

Also Read
Dhruv Rathee slams Telangana govt over University of Hyderabad land issue

The rebate is applicable for FY 2025-26 payments only and not for previous arrears.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2025 11:53 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button