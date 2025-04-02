Falaknuma ranks lowest in Hyderabad’s circle-wise property tax contribution

Hyderabad: In the circle-wise property tax contribution in Hyderabad, Falaknuma ranked lowest. The circle contributed Rs 12.5 crore.
On the other hand, the highest contribution of Rs 288.1 crore was made by Serilingampally.
Charminar zone contributed least in Hyderabad’s property tax collection
In terms of zone-wise contribution, the least contribution was made by Charminar. The total contribution made by the circles in the zone stands at Rs 150.4 crore.
The zone has six circles. They are Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar.
Following are the circle-wise contributions to Hyderabad’s property tax collection
|Zone/Circle
|Tax collected (in Rs crore)
|LB Nagar zone
|287.03
|Kapra
|61.60
|Uppal
|37.85
|Hayathnagar
|71.54
|LB Nagar
|54.55
|Saroornagar
|61.49
|Charminar zone
|150.4
|Malakpet
|34.40
|Santoshnagar
|16.22
|Chandrayangutta
|14.60
|Charminar
|19.33
|Falaknuma
|12.50
|Rajendranagar
|53.35
|Khairatabad zone
|529.95
|Mehdipatnam
|54.30
|Karwan
|23.05
|Goshamahal
|88.35
|Khairatabad
|173.60
|Jubilee Hills
|190.65
|Serilingampally zone
|447.73
|Yousufguda
|32.55
|Serilingampally
|288.1
|Chandanagar
|109.60
|RC Puram and Patancheru
|17.48
|Kukatpally zone
|331.4
|Moosapet
|107.27
|Kukatpally
|91.38
|Quthbullapur
|57.45
|Gajularamaram
|39.54
|Alwal
|35.76
|Secunderabad zone
|291.62
|Musheerabad
|51.22
|Amberpet
|63.21
|Malkajigiri
|49.50
|Secunderabad
|28.42
|Begumpet
|99.27
Over Rs 2000 crore tax collected in FY 2024-25
In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) achieved a historic milestone by collecting over Rs 2012.36 crore in property tax.
A significant portion of this collection – Rs 465.07 crore – was gathered between March 8 and March 31 under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme which was introduced by the government to encourage timely payments.
Early bird scheme announced
For the new financial year, GHMC has announced the Early Bird Scheme. It allows taxpayers to avail a 5 percent rebate if they pay their property tax in April 2025.
The rebate is applicable for FY 2025-26 payments only and not for previous arrears.