Falaknuma Superfast Express train splits mid-route near AP’s Palasa

Hyderabad: A major train accident was diverted on Tuesday, April 8, when the Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Superfast Express unexpectedly split into two parts near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

The incident occurred between the Summadevi and Mandasa Road stations after a coach decoupling led to the train being severed mid-journey. The sudden jolt caused panic among passengers, many of whom feared a derailment or crash.

A major train accident was diverted on Tuesday, April 8, when the Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Superfast Express unexpectedly split into two parts near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.



No injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/TNhoDDVLZF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2025

The railway authorities have arrived at the scene, attempting to determine the exact cause of the coupling failure.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Further investigation is ongoing.