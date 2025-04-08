Falaknuma Superfast Express train splits mid-route near AP’s Palasa

No injuries have been reported so far.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 8th April 2025 12:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: A major train accident was diverted on Tuesday, April 8, when the Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Superfast Express unexpectedly split into two parts near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

The incident occurred between the Summadevi and Mandasa Road stations after a coach decoupling led to the train being severed mid-journey. The sudden jolt caused panic among passengers, many of whom feared a derailment or crash.

The railway authorities have arrived at the scene, attempting to determine the exact cause of the coupling failure.

Further investigation is ongoing.

