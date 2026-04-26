Falaknuma wedding: Delhi HC asks DoPT to decide graft case on IAS officer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take a final decision within three months on a complaint alleging serious corruption against retired IAS officer Rajat Kumar of the Telangana cadre.

The directions were issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by one Gavinolla Srinivas, who had lodged a grievance with the DoPT on January 28, 2022, accusing the senior bureaucrat of corrupt practices, including allegedly accepting benefits from a private infrastructure company involved in major irrigation projects in Telangana.

The complaint alleged that the company had borne expenses related to Kumar’s daughter’s wedding, a five-day ceremony held at high-end venues, including the Falaknuma Palace, with company executives allegedly routing payments through intermediary entities. The petitioner cited investigative reports and other material available in the public domain.

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The DoPT, instead of acting on the complaint directly, had forwarded it to the Telangana Chief Secretary on March 2, 2022. The petitioner argued this was insufficient and contrary to legal obligations, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vineet Narain vs Union of India, which mandated timely and independent decision-making in corruption matters involving public officials.

The court agreed, holding that merely forwarding the complaint to the state government did not absolve the DoPT of its responsibility, and that the department retained authority to act even if a state report was pending.

“The respondent–DoPT has to take a final view on the complaint with due expedition,” the court said, adding that prolonged inaction could not be justified in matters involving serious corruption allegations.

The court disposed of the petition with directions that the DoPT or the ministry concerned decide on the complaint in accordance with applicable rules within three months.