Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday, June 28, claimed that he was falsely implicated in a money laundering case and was forced to spend about five months in jail.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the executive president of Jharkhand’s ruling JMM said he was concerned about how the voice of political leaders, social workers and journalists was being silenced in the country.

“I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail,” Soren told reporters after his release from the Birsa Munda Jail here.

He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the money laundering case linked to a land scam.

“I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long,” Soren said.

He alleged those who raised their voice against the central government were being suppressed.

“I will finish the task I started, the war I waged,”

Soren said.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.