Family accuses LV Prasad Eye Institute of medical negligence

Hyderabad: A family has alleged medical negligence at the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Sircilla, saying that doctors operated on the patient’s right eye instead of the left eye.

The patient Enkamma was advised to have left eye surgery. Her family alleged that they were shocked after she was brought out of the operating theatre and they learned that the procedure had been performed on her right eye.

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They questioned how the wrong eye could have been operated on despite the affected eye having been identified before the surgery. They demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident and sought action against those responsible if negligence or an error is established.