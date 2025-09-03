Hyderabad woman alleges ‘marwaris’ attacked her sons over Ganesh donation

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of attack on locals allegedly by a group of ‘marwaris’, two youngsters suffered injuries over ‘ganesh chanda’.

The incident happened at Vasudevanagar in Attapur police station limits on Monday night.

A woman, Nagajyothi, who is a resident of Vasudevanagar said that she did not give ‘Ganesh chanda’ to the local group as a relative passed away recently.

”A group of people attacked my two sons Aditya and Bunny, after picking up a quarrel leading to a bleeding injury. The marwaris came to the city from elsewhere and attacked us,” said Nagajyothi.

Speaking to the media, Nagajyothi said people from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other states are settling in Hyderabad and depriving locals of opportunities. “I have lived all my life in Hyderabad’s old city, now outsiders are coming and attacking us,” she alleged.

Attapur police station SHO, K Nageshwar Rao said a case has been registered following a complaint from Nagajyothi and after investigation action will be taken.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 118(1), 351(2) read with section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investyigation has been initiated.

