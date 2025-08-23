‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign fails to garner support in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The anti-Marwari protest failed to get a big response in the tri-cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and the IT hub Cyberabad during the ‘Marwari Go Back’ bandh call on Friday, August 23.

Shops and business establishments in the city remained open throughout the day on Friday, indicating that there is little support for the campaign. However, there was a mixed response in different districts, with local trade unions taking out rallies in support of the bandh call.

Many feel that the Marwari business community came to the city during the Nizam era and has been pursuing different businesses with more emphasis on jewellery, grains and electronic items.

According to historians, the city’s first Marwari families migrated to Hyderabad at the behest of the Nizam in the wake of a drought-induced agrarian crisis in Rajasthan.

The members of this community were entrusted by the Nizam with managing the finances of Telangana. They are largely spread across Begum Bazaar, Ghansi Bazaar, Kabutarkhana, Shamsheergunj and Chaar Kaman. A local activist, Lalith Kumar, who came up in support of the Marwari communities, said that some people with vested interests are attempting to fan regional and communal hatred using the lone incident that occurred at Monda Market in Secunderabad early in August.

“The Urban Naxals, who are without any work, are fueling the Marwari Go Back movement. If they believe in the Indian constitution, they should not ask anyone to leave any region or city. The constitution guarantees equal livelihood opportunities to every Indian citizen, and one is free to stay and work anywhere in the country,” explained Lalith Kumar.

Shyam Pagidipalli, alias Telangana Shyam, interacting with different media channels, stated that the Marwari businessmen are resorting to cheating tactics, thereby robbing the local traders of their businesses.

The resentment towards the Marwari traders is more in the districts because the business community is starting its establishments in the towns and mandals in districts, affecting the business prospects of local Telangana traders and particularly those from the caste whose profession is trade.

The bandh response was mixed but good in Amangal in Rangareddy, Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Suryapet and other districts around the city.

The local traders pointed out that due to the “illegal practices” adopted by the Marwari traders. Meanwhile, the Osmania University police booked a case against the accused include K Tirupati, chairman of OU joint action Pruthviraj Yadav, president of Telangana Kranti Dal, and others including Venu, Balaji, Papa Rao, and Rama Krishna for promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

On Friday morning, three protesters wearing black scarves reached the Navkar Gold World Shop at Habsiguda and set tires ablaze in front of it while shouting slogans.