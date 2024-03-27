Family of Hafiz Junaid, a victim of communal violence, seeks support

Hyderabad: Seven years ago, on June 22, 2017, 16-year-old Hafiz Junaid fell victim to sectarian violence while returning home from Eid shopping. Attacked by assailants on a Mathura-bound train, Junaid was fatally stabbed multiple times, leaving behind a grieving family seeking justice.

The pain of Junaid’s loss continues to haunt his mother, Saira Khatoon, who breaks into tears whenever she recalls his tragic demise. Despite years that passed by, his killers remain unpunished, with six accused out on bail. Despite promises of compensation from authorities, including former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the family received no financial support from the government.

It was through the intervention of The Siasat Daily and the assistance of activist Brinda Karat that they managed to secure some relief funds, which were used to settle debts and pursue legal recourse.

Each Ramadan and Eid, Brinda Karat visits Junaid’s family to offer solace, highlighting the enduring solidarity amidst their struggle for justice. Junaid’s brutal murder, marked by 41 knife wounds, shocked the nation, underscoring the urgent need for communal harmony and justice.

Presently, Muhammad Qasim, Junaid's brother, has traveled to Hyderabad for a brief period.

