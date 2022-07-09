Family of slain journalist Shireen demands to meet US President Biden

The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Friday demanded to meet US President Joe Biden, during his visit to the region in mid-July.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated Shireen Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

In a letter to the US President, Anton Abu Akleh, brother of Shireen Abu Akleh wrote that Shireen’s family “feels betrayed by the unfortunate response of the US administration” to the circumstances of the journalist’s murder.

He added that the Abu Akleh family would like to “meet” Joe Biden “during his next visit to the region, to listen directly to their concerns and demands.”

The White House declined to comment on the letter or the request for a meeting.

This morning, our family sent this letter to @potus demanding that he meet with us during his

upcoming trip to the region. We deserve accountability.#JusticeForShireen pic.twitter.com/nDJtOx8g73 — Lareen Abu Akleh (@aa_lareen) July 8, 2022

On Monday, the US State Department said that Abu Akleh was likely killed in shootings from Israeli positions, but that this may have been unintentional.

Leading American press organizations, such as CNN and the Associated Press, Washington Post and New York Times, had published their own investigations, concluding that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli bullets, and Al Jazeera conducted an investigation that reached the same conclusion.

On June 24, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded that Abu Aqila was killed by Israeli forces’ fire, while Israel ruled out that the bullet that hit her was intentional, considering that the UN investigation was “baseless.”