Fan asks ‘Pathaan ki fees’ to SRK, know how much he charge

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan better known as King Khan or Bollywood’s Badshah is grabbing the the attention of every social media user, whether they are his fan or not. King Khan is most popular actor in India because of unique abilities to maintain fandom.

He is being spotted to greet his fans from the balcony of ‘Mannat‘ on special occasions, interacting with them on Twitter and during other events also. The way King Khan is keeping himself in touch with his fans is what makes him the most loving and popular celebrity.

Ahead of Pathaan’s release, Khan held a #AskSRK session on Twitter where he interacted with fans. His fans were excited and few of the lucky fans got replies from their favourite actor during the session. The genius actor replied in a snappy comeback to the various questions asked by netizens. SRK’s quirky replies too entertain his fans and make their day.

In the latest development, SRK replied to one of the Twitter users who has just 12 followers. It shows how down to earth and level-headed SRK is. Actually, the fan asked SRK that how much fee he has charged for Pathaan. In a witty reply, Badshah Khan asked his fans whom he has to sign for the next film?

Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Either Pathaan will be the biggest blockbuster or not but SRK will remain in the hearts of fans always.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Remuneration

The superstar is reportedly taking home Rs 100 crores as remuneration for playing the character of Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand’s directorial is slated to hit the screens on January 25.