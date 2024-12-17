Fan falls near Allu Arjun’s car tyre, new video shocks internet

Hyderabad: The premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre ended in tragedy, leaving one woman dead and her 8-year-old son fighting for his life. A new video which is going viral now and shows how uncontrolled crowds turned the event into chaos.

On December 4, thousands of fans gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun. The excitement soon gone out of control. Viral videos show people pushing forward, a man falling on Allu Arjun’s car, and others stumbling near the theatre gates. Police were forced to lathi charge to manage the crowd.

Sadly, 39-year-old Revathi was killed in the stampede, and her son, Sri Teja, was critically injured. The boy is currently on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital.

Allu Arjun’s Reaction and Public Outrage

After the incident, Allu Arjun faced a lot of heat and was even arrested. The actor and theatre management were booked for negligence but later released on bail.

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

Allu Arjun announced Rs 25 lakh in financial aid for Revathi’s family and promised to cover Sri Teja’s medical expenses. While some praised his efforts, others criticized the lack of safety at the event.

The tragedy has sparked debates about crowd management during celebrity events. Social media users are demanding stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.