Fan finds Urvashi Rautela’s gold Iphone, demands THIS in return

The actress as per reports has received an email from a fan who stated to have found her lost iPhone

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 3:16 pm IST
Fan finds Urvashi Rautela's gold Iphone, demands THIS in return
Urvashi Rautela (Instagram)

Mumbai: ‘Love Dose’ fame Urvashi Rautela’s love for cricket is known to all. The actress recently announced that she had lost a 24 carat real gold iPhone while watching a match between India and Pakistan. The high voltage match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Urvashi had also lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police and shared it on her Instagram. Taking to her social media handle, she shared the news and wrote, ‘Lost my 24 carat real gold iphone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP!’.

The actress has received an email from a fan who stated to have found her lost iPhone. It is also reported that the fan who found the phone has set the conditions before handing it to the actress.

MS Education Academy

Yes, the email was sent from Groww Traders email id and it reads, “I have your phone” and the message written was, “I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from Cancer.”

Urvashi, who shares everything with her fans, shared a screenshot of the email on her Instagram story. The actress didn’t write anything without a simple thumbs-up emoji.

On the professional front, Urvashi will be next seen in Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 3:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button