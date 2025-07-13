Hyderabad: Ever since it began airing in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned a permanent place in the hearts of Indian audiences. Thanks to its relatable characters, witty humour, and light-hearted take on family and social values, the sitcom continues to be a favourite across generations.

Among its many beloved characters, one duo always manages to steal the show: Jethalal and his notorious brother-in-law Sundar Lal, played by Dilip Joshi and Mayur Vakani respectively. Their love-hate dynamic is a running gag that never gets old—especially Sundar’s classic tactic of borrowing money from his “My Dear Jija Ji” under the pretext of “taxi-bhada” and other quirky expenses.

While Jethalal is often caught in hilarious predicaments thanks to Sundar’s antics, fans have long joked about how much money he must have lost over the years. Now, one dedicated fan has actually crunched the numbers—and the answer is mind-blowing.

That’s the Bill, Jethaji!

Yes, you read that right. In a viral Instagram video, a hardcore TMKOC fan meticulously documented every instance where Sundar borrowed money from Jethalal and never returned it. The total? A whopping Rs. 10,92,086.

The video is titled “Jethalal-Sundar Ka Hisaab!” and has gone viral, clocking over 30 lakh views on Instagram. The fan’s attention to detail left viewers both stunned and amused.

Even Bhide Was Impressed!

The video caught the attention of actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the ever-disciplined Bhide in the show. Impressed by the fan’s dedication, he commented:

“Very good you are truly a hard core fan of tmkoc.. next challenge is maine aaj tak kitni bar mera famous dialogue me aatamaram tukaram bhide gokuldham society ka ekamev secretary… bola he…”

TMKOC Still Going Strong

Meanwhile, the show continues to dominate the TRP charts. The recent “Bhootni 2.0” episodes helped the series climb to the top spot in the TRP ratings, proving that even after over 15 years, the show’s magic remains unmatched.