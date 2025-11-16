Fancy number 9999 to cost up to Rs 1.5L: Telangana transport dept

Hyderabad: The coveted number plate 9999 will now be auctioned at a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh, a 200 per cent increase from the previous rate of Rs 50,000 after the Telangana transport department’s new notification on Saturday, November 15.

According to reports, other options, like the single digit 1 and 9 will now sell for Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, number 6666 has also jumped from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Charges for over 100 number plates have been revised under the GO 77. Numbers 99, 999, 3333, 4444, 5555, 7777 will now be auctioned for Rs 50,000, while 5, 6, 7, 123, 333, 1234, 2727, 3456, 6789, 8888 will go for Rs 40,000.

Similarly, 3, 111, 234, 5678, 1818, 1999 will go for Rs 30,000 while 2, 4, 8, 77, 786, 1233, 4567, 4777 and other similar numbers will cost Rs 20,000.

Other number plates will go for Rs 6,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for two-wheelers.

The amendments have been made under Rule 81 of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and will require the owner to present their vehicle to the transport department before being allotted the special number.

If the vehicle is not presented within 15 days, the reservation will be cancelled.

If more than one person applies for a certain number, an auction will be held, and the highest bidder will take it away. Those who lsoe after partcipating will be given a 10 percent refund on their fee while applicants who skip the bidding will have to forfeit the entire reservation amount.

Applications can be submitted through the transport department’s official website between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm.