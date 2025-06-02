Mumbai: As Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the motion poster of his much-awaited film Sardaar Ji 3, excitement soared across the internet. The poster, featuring Diljit in his classic quirky style surrounded by mysterious veiled women, promises love, laughter, and goosebumps, with a worldwide release slated for June 27.

Actress Neeru Bajwa, who returns for the third instalment, also shared the poster. But amid all the buzz, one question continues to trend — Is Hania Aamir still a part of the film?

Just a few months ago, rumours of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir making her Bollywood debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh had fans thrilled. Many believed that Sardaar Ji 3 would finally mark her Indian film debut. However, recent reports suggest otherwise.

Buzz is strong that Hania, who had reportedly shot a few scenes for the film during its UK schedule, may have been dropped from the final cut. This speculation intensified following the terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent Operation Sindoor, leading to rumours of the production team reshooting her scenes with another actress.

While fans are still holding on to hope, there has been no official confirmation or denial from the film’s producers or Diljit’s team. As the teaser or trailer is expected to drop soon, all eyes are now on whether Hania Aamir will appear on screen or if her Bollywood dream has been put on hold.

So what’s really going on? Only time will tell.