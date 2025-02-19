Hania Aamir finally bags her first Indian movie: Sources

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir won hearts globally with her last drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Her role as Sharjeena alongside Fahad Mustafa was widely appreciated. She enjoys a massive fan following not just in Pakistan but also in India and her admirers have long been waiting to see her in Bollywood.

And now, it seems the wait is finally over!

Latest reports suggest that Hania Aamir is all set to star in a Punjabi film alongside none other than superstar singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Several Pakistani news portals have already confirmed this hot update, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

Hania Aamir & Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Details

Back in October last year, fans went crazy when Hania Aamir had a major fangirl moment at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in London. The singer even invited her on stage, and their pictures and videos went viral instantly. Since then, people have been manifesting a collaboration between the two.

And now, sources suggest that Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated film Sardaar Ji 3 will feature Hania Aamir! Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie is reportedly set to release on June 27.

To add fuel to the fire, fans recently dug up two similar pictures from London, hinting that the duo might have been shooting together. A fan page even claimed that Hania and Diljit were spotted filming something exciting in Edinburgh, London.

However, neither Hania nor Diljit has officially confirmed the news yet.

If this turns out to be true, fans would be in for a massive treat, witnessing Hania and Diljit’s magical chemistry on the big screen for the first time!

