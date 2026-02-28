Fans can’t recognize Jim Carrey at César Awards: What’s going on?

Hyderabad: Comedy legend Jim Carrey, famous for his roles in The Mask and The Truman Show, surprised everyone with his new look at the 2026 César Film Awards in Paris on February 26. While fans were excited to see him receive an honorary award, many couldn’t recognize him due to his dramatic transformation.

A Whole New Look

This was Jim Carrey’s first public appearance of the year, and fans quickly noticed that he looked very different. He appeared on the red carpet wearing a classic tuxedo with a bow tie, but it wasn’t just his outfit that got people talking. His face looked fuller, smoother, and younger, with no beard or stubble, which he usually sports. Fans were confused, with some wondering if he had undergone surgery or cosmetic treatments.

Jim Carrey goes viral over his ‘unrecognizable’ appearance with fans saying he ‘doesn’t look or sound the same.’ pic.twitter.com/J1wM24IsXB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 27, 2026

Fans React: “Who Is That?”

Social media exploded with comments like, “Is that really Jim Carrey?” and “He looks so different!” Some fans even joked that Carrey had a new face or had gone through surgery. One person commented, “what happened to his face?” Others thought he looked completely different, saying things like, “Is he wearing a mask?” or “Maybe he’s been replaced by a body double.” The buzz on social media was huge, with fans trying to figure out what caused the change.

These two videos are 4 months apart.



You cannot tell an entire generation of people that watched this mans face on repeat for over two decades, that the person in the second video in Paris is Jim Carrey.



Am I crazy? Where is Jim Carrey? pic.twitter.com/0L3Z50hgw4 — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) February 27, 2026

Actual photos of Jim Carrey Feb 28th 2026 pic.twitter.com/KAMRVfu9al — TokyoOnFire (@TokyoOnFire) February 27, 2026

Jim Carrey unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/Dth1UkZA90 — Temitayo Bodunrin (@Goldnetonline) April 18, 2017

Carrey’s Speech and Personal Moment

Despite the surprise over his appearance, Carrey delivered a heartfelt speech in French, paying tribute to his family’s history. He spoke about his great-great-grandfather who left France for Canada. Carrey also shared a personal message, thanking his daughter, Jane, his grandson, Jackson, and his girlfriend, Mina, calling her his “sublime companion.”

What’s Going On with Jim?

The mystery around Carrey’s new look has sparked many questions. Fans are wondering if he had surgery or if something else is going on. While the actor has not commented on the speculation, it’s clear that his appearance at the César Awards has created a lot of buzz. People are eagerly waiting to see if Jim will address the rumors or let the mystery continue.