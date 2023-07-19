Fans demand removal of Falaq Naaz from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: As the drama and competition continue to intensify in Bigg Boss OTT 2, another elimination looms on the horizon, keeping the contestants on their toes. Housemates who got nominated for this week’s eviction process are — Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Yadav, Jad Hadid Falaq Naaz and Aashika Bhatia.

Will Falaq Naaz get eliminated this week?

The social media platforms are buzzing with demands from viewers to remove Falaq Naaz from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Viewers have expressed their frustration with her dominating gameplay and find her presence on the show rather monotonous and uninteresting.

Many have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Surprisingly, despite receiving the least votes in the previous week, the makers decided to grant her another chance to prove herself, leading to the postponement of any eliminations.

As tensions rise and the competition heats up, it remains to be seen how the makers will respond to the mounting pressure from the viewers and whether Falaq Naaz can turn the tide in her favor and win back the audience’s support.

What’s your take on Falaq Naaz’s game in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.