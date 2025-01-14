Fans demand removal of this female celeb from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is just days away, and the drama inside the house is reaching its peak. With all seven contestants Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shiodkar nominated for eviction this week, fans are eagerly awaiting tonight’s shocking mid-week elimination. The eviction will determine the top six finalists of the season.

Fans Call for Eisha Singh’s Removal

Amid growing anticipation, fans have taken to social media to demand the eviction of Eisha Singh, claiming she does not deserve a spot in the top six. Many viewers feel that Eisha has underperformed throughout the season and is occupying a position that could have been earned by a more deserving contestant.

“She’s literally hogging a spot, and someone more deserving could have been there,” a fan tweeted. “Eisha should go out today,” commented another.

I’m sure all the fandoms including her own fandom will be happiest on #EishaSingh ‘s elimination at this point!!! She’s literally hogging a spot, a deserving contestant could have had!!!#BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #KaranveerMehra — The Khaleesee (@CaffeineInUrBru) January 10, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends Show Eisha in Danger

Early voting trends reveal that Eisha Singh is trailing in the last position, having received the least number of votes among all contestants. Shilpa Shirodkar, while also in the danger zone, has managed to secure slightly more votes, placing her above Eisha. Fans argue that Shilpa has shown more potential and deserves to stay in the house over Eisha.

While the final decision rests with the makers and the votes, the overwhelming demand from fans suggests that Eisha Singh’s journey in Bigg Boss 18 might come to an end tonight. If evicted, she will miss out on a chance to fight for the trophy in the finale.

With emotions running high and social media abuzz with discussions, tonight’s eviction promises to be a turning point in the game. Will Eisha Singh be shown the door, or will the makers have a surprise in store for the audience? Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!