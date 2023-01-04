Fans go gaga over Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi’s dating rumours

Mumbai: We always try to keep you updated about the activities of your favourite celebrities and if you are Aryan Khan or Nora Fatehi fan then there is something interesting for you. The new gossip that is doing rounds in the B-Town is that Norah Fateh and Aryan Khan are dating.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who was earlier rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, has fell prey to rumour mills after his photograph with Norah Fatehi went viral on the internet.

As soon as the photograph in which Aryan and Norah Fatehi were seen posing with the same girl was uploaded, it grabbed the attention of social media users. Actually, it was an Instagram story that is trending on Reddit currently.

Netizens seem worried about Ananya Panday and ask Aryan Khan not to leave her. Fans have started discussing whether Aryan and Nora are in a relationship or not.

There were also some memes that are trending checkout out below

Linking celebrities to each other is common in the industry and we have also noticed that Ananya Panday was also rumoured to be dating Ishan Khattar, Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda earlier. But what gives credence to the suspicions is that Ananya and Aryan are dating as the actress herself had once admitted that Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan is her bestie and she is also liking SRK’s son.