Far-right influencer sparks outrage with call for 2002 Godhra-like riots against minorities

A self-proclaimed Hindutva ‘leader’ and pro-BJP influencer Deepak Sharma has stirred significant outrage by releasing a video that calls for violence reminiscent of the 2002 Godhra riots against Muslims in India.

In the video that has surfaced on Sunday, Sharma a well-known hatemonger is heard saying ambiguously “It is time for treatment like Godhra”, suggesting violent actions against Muslims including beheading.

Hate Monger @SonOfBharat7 releases a video demanding another Godhra-like riot against Muslims.



I request @Uppolice to take strict action against him. @dgpup 🙏#ArrestDeepakSharma pic.twitter.com/iyP6fYbPge — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 30, 2024

The Godhra riots of 2002 were characterised by severe brutality and significant loss of life among the Muslim community in Gujarat. He portrayed these threats as acts of ‘wielding power’. Sharma made this comment in response to protests recently held in several parts of India to honour late Hezbollah leader Syed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli air strike at Lebanon’s Beirut on September 27.

In another recent post, Sharma posted images of minor girls from Kashmir who participated in protests against Israel. His posts included inflammatory remarks that incited sexual violence against these minors, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for action against him.

Sharma has a troubling track record that includes inciting communal violence and promoting harmful narratives against minority communities in India. His Twitter feed is replete with abusive language and threats directed at Muslims and other marginalized groups.

People have expressed outrage in response to his latest posts. Many are urging authorities to take immediate action under relevant laws addressing hate speech and incitement of violence. critics argue that such rhetoric is not only risky to the lives of the people but also poses a threat to the coexistence of the diverse communities.