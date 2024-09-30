Watch: Thousands in Lucknow rally to honor Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Thousands of demonstrators came out on the roads in Lucknow at key historical sites including Chota Imambara, Ghantaghar, and Bada Imambara to protest the assassination of Hezbollah commander Syed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli air strike at Lebanon’s Beirut on September 27.

On Sunday evening, the huge protesters were seen holding banners and chanting slogans such as “Hassan Nasrullah Zindabad” meaning ‘Long Live Hassan Nasrullah’ in support of their leader and their protest.

During the demonstrations, participants also set fire to the Israeli flag and burnt an effigy of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister expressing their outrage against Israel’s aggression in Palestine and neighbouring countries such as Lebanon and Yemen.

Thousands of people took to the streets at the "Chota Imambara" Ghantaghar and "Bada Imambara" in Lucknow on the Martyrdom of Hezbollah Commander Syed Hassan Nasrullah.#HassanNasrallah pic.twitter.com/dWifFMRwaE — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 29, 2024

This assembly demonstrates a similar sentiment among the supporters of Hezbollah and its leadership, particularly in regions with significant Shia Muslim populations.

Soon after the Lebanese Hezbollah group confirmed the death of leader Nasrallah, protests also rocked across Srinagar, Kashmir on Saturday evening, September 28. Thousands took to the streets, carrying banners and photos of Nasrallah while chanting slogans “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad,” expressing solidarity with Hezbollah and its fighters.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has also condemned the targeted assassination of Nasrallah stating that Israel is carrying out indiscriminate and air strikes on the Lebanese city and this cowardly aggression constitutes a massacre and a heinous crime.

In a statement to the media, the JIH president said, “We strongly condemn Israel for carrying out the indiscriminate and barbaric air strikes on the Lebanese city of Beirut killing more than 40 people including the Hezbollah Chief, Hasan Nasrallah. We extend our deepest condolences, sympathy, and unwavering solidarity to the people of Lebanon, and all those who are resisting the illegal occupation of Palestine and other sovereign territories by the apartheid and colonizing regime of Israel. This cowardly aggression constitutes a massacre and a heinous crime”.

We condemn the Israeli air strike on #Beirut and the targeted assassination of #HasanNasrallah and several civilians: JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husainihttps://t.co/q4sdue9WMy — Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (@JIHMarkaz) September 29, 2024

Hassan Nasrallah was the long-standing leader of Hezbollah who had led the group for 32 years. His death reports emerged after Israel reportedly launched almost 80 airstrikes at Hezbollah’s headquarters in Lebanon’s Beirut on September 26. Subsequently, his death was confirmed by the group the following day. In addition to Nasrallah, several high-ranked officials of the group were also killed in the airstrike.

Nasrallah’s death marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.