Farah, Salman quit; Who will host Bigg Boss 16 this week?

Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for several years, will be returning next week for it grand finale

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 1st February 2023 3:51 pm IST
Farah, Salman quit; Who will host Bigg Boss 16 this week?
Farah Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is set to have a new host for its upcoming weekend ka vaar episode! Latest information that is coming in has it that Karan Johar filling in for Farah Khan, who has hosted the show the last week.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare loses TTF, removed from finale race?

Karan Johar, who hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss 16, will be bringing his own unique style and flair to the show. Fans are eagerly anticipating his appearance and are excited to see how he will handle the tasks and challenges presented to the contestants.

Here's what all in the 'Koffee with Karan' hamper
Karan Johar (Twitter)

While Karan Johar is hosting this weekend’s episode, superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for several years, will be returning next week for it grand finale. Salman has been a fan favorite and is known for his humorous and often stern personality on the show.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 16: Show gets its 4 finalists, check names

Bigg Boss 16 finale is just around the corner and the competition among top 7 contestants is getting more and more fierce. The upcoming episodes are surely going to be must-watch, so make sure you don’t miss out on all the drama, excitement and action!

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button