Farah, Salman quit; Who will host Bigg Boss 16 this week?

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is set to have a new host for its upcoming weekend ka vaar episode! Latest information that is coming in has it that Karan Johar filling in for Farah Khan, who has hosted the show the last week.

Karan Johar, who hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss 16, will be bringing his own unique style and flair to the show. Fans are eagerly anticipating his appearance and are excited to see how he will handle the tasks and challenges presented to the contestants.

Karan Johar (Twitter)

While Karan Johar is hosting this weekend’s episode, superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for several years, will be returning next week for it grand finale. Salman has been a fan favorite and is known for his humorous and often stern personality on the show.

Bigg Boss 16 finale is just around the corner and the competition among top 7 contestants is getting more and more fierce. The upcoming episodes are surely going to be must-watch, so make sure you don’t miss out on all the drama, excitement and action!