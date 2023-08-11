Farmer unions, khaps demand fair probe into Nuh violence

Gurugram: The farmer unions and khap panchayats in Haryana have demanded a fair probe into the violence that rocked Nuh and Gurugam districts on July 31 and have asked people to avoid misleading videos.

They also urged people to avoid misleading communal-based videos and should intimate the police about such videos and not take the law into their own hands.

Various farmer unions, Khap panchayats, and religious leaders have appealed for peace. They have also urged the police to arrest Mohit Yadav aka Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante, who is the prime suspect in the killing of Nasir and Junaid earlier this year.

A Mahapanchayat was called in Hisar to condemn the Nuh riots on Wednesday. The gathering was attended by 2,000 people, including Khap panchayats, farmers’ unions, and religious leaders of different communities.

“We demand a fair investigation into the matter and we also urge people of Nuh not to act over misleading communal videos and if they receive such videos from any channel they should first report to the law agencies to avoid any incident,” Suresh Koth, President Bhartiya Kisan Union told IANS.

He further said after the completion of the investigation Haryana Khap, farmer unions, and religious leaders will visit Nuh and will talk to people.

Violence erupted when a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was stopped by groups of people. The clashes resulted in the loss of six lives, including two home guards and a cleric.

In Nuh 59 FIRs have been registered and 218 individuals have been apprehended.

Manesar reportedly posted a video on social media claiming his participation in the Nuh religious procession and encouraged his followers to gather in Nuh.

However, he did not attend the procession after the Vishva Hindu Parishad asked him not to, fearing that his presence could escalate tensions.

As the situation is getting normal, schools and banks have been opened in Nuh after 11 days. However, Internet services still remain suspended in the district.

Authorities have also encouraged Muslim clerics to conduct Friday prayers at home.

Nuh administration released a statement stating, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11. Curfew was relaxed on Friday for five hours in Nuh.