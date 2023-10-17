‘Farmers across Telangana are with CM KCR’: BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said the farmers in Telangana will vote in favour of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the state-sponsored ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme has made a difference to their lives and living.

Taking to her official handle on X, the BRS MLC posted, “With the aim of providing crop input subsidy to farmers, Telangana Chief Minister KCR launched ‘Rythu Bandhu’.

The United Nations has also appreciated the benefits to farmers from the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme. Chief Minister KCR has promised to further promote the existing scheme in the next term.”

Terming the promises in the manifesto of the ruling party, with regard to carrying forward the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme as historic, Kavitha posted, “Chief Minister KCR took a decision to increase the benefits per acre/per annum by ‘Rythu Bandhu’ from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in the first year, gradually phasing out the benefits to Rs 16,000 per acre annually. Will be increased.”

“Farmers across the Telangana state are with CM KCR, who significantly changed the lives of farmers and the agricultural landscape of Telangana with his revolutionary ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme. With the blessings and love of our farmers, we are ready for the next elections,” she added in her post.

The ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme was announced by the Telangana CM at a Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samithi) conference at Jayashankar Agriculture University on February 25, 2018.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled.

Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.