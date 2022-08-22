Farmers at Jantar Mantar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 22nd August 2022 2:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers assemble at the Jantar Mantar following a call by some farm unions to stage a protest to press for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Police stand guard as farmers gather for their protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Some farm unions have given a call to stage a protest to press for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Farmers gather for their protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Some farm unions have given a call to stage a protest to press for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Police put up barricades as farmers assemble at the Jantar Mantar following a call by some farm unions to stage a protest to press for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Farmers gather for their protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Some farm unions have given a call to stage a protest to press for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

