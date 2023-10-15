Farmers in Karnataka have incurred loss of Rs 30,000 cr due to drought: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the farmers of the state have incurred a loss of Rs 30,000 crore due to drought this year.

According to him, there is a crop loss of 42 lakh hectares and 216 out of 236 taluks of the state have been declared drought-hit.

“There is crop loss of 42 lakh hectares in the state. The farmers have incurred a loss of Rs 30,000 this year. As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, we have sought Rs 4,860 crore from the Union government and the Central team has visited the drought-hit areas,” Siddaramaiah said addressing people during the inauguration of historic Mysuru Dasara festival.

Also Read Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over India’s ranking in global hunger index

He said the state government had earlier declared drought in 195 taluks of the state. Now again after the meeting, the cabinet sub-committee has announced drought in 21 taluks. In all, 216 taluks have been declared drought-hit, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the state government will provide input subsidies to the farmers for drinking water, fodder, water for the cattle, employment and other relief measures.

“This year’s speciality is that we are witnessing green drought where crops have grown but there is no yield,” he noted.