Farmers’ March: Tear gas hurled at farmers

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:35 pm IST
Patiala: Farmers face tear gas used by the police to disperse them during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: A famer leader addresses during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Farmers face tear gas used by the police to disperse them during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button