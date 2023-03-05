Farooq Abdullah leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah’, a minor pilgrimage to the twin Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

A party leader said here that Abdullah (85), a Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was accompanied by party colleague Aijaz Jan.

Farooq Abdullah (86) leaves for Umrah pic.twitter.com/7y3DSg5xGt — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) March 5, 2023

“Jenab Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib leaving for the Haramain Sharifain to perform Umrah. @ajazjan7 is accompanying him on the holy pilgrimage.May Almighty Allah accept their supplications, and strengthen their faith,” Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote in a post on Facebook.

He also shared some pictures of the two leaders.

