Saudi: Haramain train to provide over 100 daily trips during Ramzan

Riyadh: Haramain High-Speed Railway will now provide over 100 daily trips to transport pilgrims between Saudi Arabia’s Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramzan, local media reported.

The decision to increase the number of train services comes in the wake of the increase in the number of pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom during the month of Ramzan.

“Usually, there is a huge inflow of pilgrims via King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah during the month of Ramzan,” Arabic daily Okaz reported.

Haramain express train connects the regions of Makkah and Madinah in only 120 minutes, passing through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, with a length of 450 km, a capacity of 60 million passengers annually, and an operating speed of 300 km per hour.

It has operated more than 25,000 trips so far with an accuracy of 95 per cent achieved in the services provided by the railways.

Ramzan is expected to start this year on March 23, although the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the country’s moon-sighting committee.