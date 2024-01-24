Farooq, Omar leave for Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Both NC leaders were draped in 'ehraam', two pieces of unstitched cloth draped by Muslim pilgrims while performing Haj and Umrah.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th January 2024 11:24 am IST
Image :X

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, also known as the “minor Haj”.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, posted a picture of his father with him in a flight on various social media platforms. “O Allah, I intend to perform Umrah, so make it easy for me and accept it from me,” posted Omar.

