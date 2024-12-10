UP: Part of 180-yr-old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur demolished over ‘encroachment’

The local authorities of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district have initiated the demolition of a part of the 180-year-old historic Noori Masjid, citing encroachment issues.

According to reports, the rear portion of the Noori Jama Masjid in Lalauli town in the district was demolished using bulldozers under heavy police presence.

Authorities claimed that a part of the mosque, which dates back to 1839, obstructed the proposed widening of the Banda Bahraich road (State Highway-13).

The district administration of Fatehpur has stated that the mosque management committee did not respond or pay heed to two notices that were issued to them regarding the encroachment.

Mosque committee files petition

Meanwhile, the mosque committee has moved to Allahabad High Court challenging the demolition, claiming that the mosque was built before the construction of the road and hence should not be considered as encroaching on the road.

The petition requested the court to make a declaration to prevent the Uttar Pradesh government from going on with the proposed demolition arising out of the issued trespass notice.

It also sought an order from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to assess the status of the said mosque and take a decision to recommend its protection under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, of 1958.

According to the reports, the hearing on this matter has been set for December 13.

This action has elicited a significant outrage, particularly as it follows a series of similar actions against places of worship of Muslims in the region.