Father & cousin allegedly shoot daughter over marriage refusal in Gwalior

Gwalior: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in Gwalior city by her father and her cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by them even as police officials were present right outside the house, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly pumped four bullets into the body of Tanu Gurjar, the victim, police said.

The incident took place in Gola ka Mandir area on Tuesday night, said City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar.

“The victim was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family,” he said.

There were heated arguments between the woman and her parents on Tuesday night. Local police came to know about the tense situation, and two constables including a woman cop reached the spot to intervene, the official said.

As there was wedding atmosphere in the house, the police personnel chose to stay outside and keep an eye on the situation, he said.

While the relatives tried to pacify the woman and her parents, her father Mahesh Singh Gurjar (45) flew into rage. He and his nephew Rahul then allegedly shot Tanu with a country-made firearm and a pistol, the official said.

She suffered four bullet injuries.

While Rahul fled from the spot, Mahesh Singh remained there, brandishing the weapon. The police took him in custody while the woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Rahul too was arrested on Wednesday, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.