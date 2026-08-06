Father, daughter, friend die in fatal bus crash in Belagavi

Belagavi: A devastating road accident involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three people, including a young child, near Konnur town in Belagavi district on Thursday, August 6.

Police identified the victims as Saif Mulla, 29, his four-year-old daughter Sija Saif Mulla and family friend Imtiyaz Badagaon, 35.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle from Gokak Falls towards Konnur when they were involved in a collision with a KSRTC bus heading from Hidkal to Gokak. The accident took place near Karemma Temple in Konnur.

The force of the impact threw the riders onto the road, causing severe injuries. All three succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the police said.

Bus driver flees

Following the accident, the bus driver reportedly fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have initiated efforts to locate the driver while investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Upon receiving information, officers from Gokak Rural Police Station reached the scene, secured the area and shifted the bodies for postmortem. The bus and the motorcycle have been taken into police custody for further examination.

Investigators are collecting evidence from the accident site and speaking to eyewitnesses to establish whether speeding, negligence or any other factor contributed to the crash.

A criminal case has been registered at the Gokak Rural Police Station under relevant provisions and further investigation is in progress.